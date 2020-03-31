COVID-19: Death Toll Reaches 32; Cases Increase to 1,251

The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 32, while the number of cases rose to 1,251, the Health Ministry said on Monday, 30 March.
The country also saw the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases — 227 people tested positive over the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Monday.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an FIR in connection with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, after at least 175 people who had gathered there were taken to various hospitals to test for coronavirus.
Earlier, the Health Ministry clarified that the country is still in the local transmission stage, adding that if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it.
- The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a petition seeking relief for migrant workers affected by the lockdown
- The Centre on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods during the nationwide lockdown
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has “appealed to the large number of people, who are returning from cities they work in, to stay wherever they are”
- ICMR on Monday said 38,442 tests have been conducted so far
- PM Modi apologised for “taking harsh steps that caused inconvenience to common man” in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ under lockdown
Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Dutch Museum Closed by Virus
A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said on Monday, reported AP.
The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said, ‘The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884’ by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday. By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside of the museum was a large white panel covering a smashed door in the building's glass facade.
World Bank Sees Outbreak Taking a Big Toll on Asia's Economy
The World Bank is estimating that the cornavirus outbreak will cause economic growth to slow significantly this year in China and other East Asian-Pacific countries, throwing millions into poverty.
Under a worse-case scenario, the region could suffer its sharpest downturn since a devastating currency crisis more than two decades ago, the bank said in an updated forecast released Monday, reported AP.
Mumbai Police Checks IDs, Passes in Mahim to Regulate Movement of Vehicles
In Mumbai’s Mahim area, security tightened as police personnel check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during coronavirus lockdown. Movement of those providing or availing essential services is being allowed.
People Boarding Buses in Nizamuddin Area to Be Taken to Hospitals for Checkup
In Delhi, people continue to board buses in the Nizamuddin area, to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions and several positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering.