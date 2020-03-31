COVID-19: Death Toll Reaches 32; Cases Increase to 1,251

The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 32, while the number of cases rose to 1,251, the Health Ministry said on Monday, 30 March.

The country also saw the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases — 227 people tested positive over the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an FIR in connection with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, after at least 175 people who had gathered there were taken to various hospitals to test for coronavirus.

Earlier, the Health Ministry clarified that the country is still in the local transmission stage, adding that if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it.