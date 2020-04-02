COVID-19: India’s Death Toll Rises to 41, Total Cases Up to 1,834

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday, 1 April, reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 41 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,834.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 152 on Wednesday, including 53 who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, news agency PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu has reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and Assam has reported eight – all connected to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man from Mumbai’s Dharavi who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, in the locality’s first recorded case and death.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe.