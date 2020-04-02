COVID-19: India’s Death Toll Rises to 41, Total Cases Up to 1,834

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday, 1 April, reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 41 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,834.
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 152 on Wednesday, including 53 who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, news agency PTI reported.
Tamil Nadu has reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and Assam has reported eight – all connected to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.
Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man from Mumbai’s Dharavi who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, in the locality’s first recorded case and death.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe.
- The Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two, due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has promised Rs 1 crore to kin of healthcare workers who lose their lives “while serving COVID-19 patients”
- COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra has risen to 16, with total cases at 335, including 41 who have been discharged
- The number of deaths in US from coronavirus surpassed those reported by China, on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University
Single Largest Spike in US — 884 Deaths Recorded in 1 Day
The United States of America has set a new one-day record with 884 coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins university, reported AFP new agency.
Three More COVID-19 Deaths in Telangana
The chief minister of Telangana on Wednesday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19, raising the death toll in the state to 9, reported PTI.
UN COP Summit Postponed Over COVID-19 Outbreak
United Nations 26 Climate Change summit has been postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, reported AFP, quoting the UK government.
Six-Week-Old Dies of COVID-19 in US
A six-week-old infant died of the COVID0-19 in Connecticut, United States, reported AFP, quoting Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
