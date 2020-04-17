COVID-19: Wuhan Abruptly Raises Death Toll by 1,290; India at 437

China's Wuhan on Friday 17 April, abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely, AFP reported.

According to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 13,387, on Friday, including 11,201 active cases, 1,748 recoveries and 437 deaths.

Meanwhile, addressing the media on Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. He said that the RBI will ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.