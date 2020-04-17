COVID-19: Wuhan Abruptly Raises Death Toll by 1,290; India at 437

China's Wuhan on Friday 17 April, abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely, AFP reported.
According to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 13,387, on Friday, including 11,201 active cases, 1,748 recoveries and 437 deaths.
Meanwhile, addressing the media on Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. He said that the RBI will ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Home Ministry on Friday gave exemptions to a few more areas from the purview of the lockdown, including construction in rural areas
- US coronavirus deaths have reached 32,917. The toll marks an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll so far
- Union health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts as ‘Red Zones’, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as ‘Green Zones’
- All states will be closely monitored until 20 April and conditional relaxations may be introduced in areas where hotspots don’t emerge, PM Modi had said
Group of Ministers Meet Over COVID-19; CDS Rawat Also Present
A Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway in Delhi. The meeting is being attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, among others.
Death Toll in Gujarat Rises to 38
Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday, taking the death toll to 38 in the state, a health official was quoted by PTI as saying.
Ninety-two new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, taking the total tally to 1,021.
'No Case Reported in Last 15 Days From 3 Locations': Delhi Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that a total of 1,640 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital, of which 62 were reported on Thursday.
"Thirty eight people have died till date, 34 are in ICU and six are on ventilator," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Speaking about 'Operation Shield' that is being conducted in areas from where cases are being reported, he said, "No case has been reported in the last 15 days from three locations in the national capital, including Dilshad Garden. Sixty have been containment zones identified till now."
Fresh Exemptions For Lockdown Period, Construction Allowed in Rural Areas
The Home Ministry on Friday gave exemptions to a few more areas from the purview of the lockdown, including activities regarding minor, non-timber forest produce; those regarding bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa and spices plantations; NBFCs and cooperative credit societies; and, activities regarding construction in rural areas.