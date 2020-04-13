COVID-19: India Tally Rises to 9,152; Nagaland Reports First Case

The total number of cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, 13 April, according to health ministry data, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged, 1 migrated.

A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, reported PTI, quoting officials on Monday. The patient showed symptoms in a private hospital in Dimapur and was referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he tested positive.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Sunday, said that the government will increase the number of COVID-19 containment zones (red zones) and carry out massive sanitisation drives in those areas from Monday onwards.