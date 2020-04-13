COVID-19: India Tally Rises to 9,152; Nagaland Reports First Case

The total number of cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, 13 April, according to health ministry data, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged, 1 migrated.
A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, reported PTI, quoting officials on Monday. The patient showed symptoms in a private hospital in Dimapur and was referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he tested positive.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Sunday, said that the government will increase the number of COVID-19 containment zones (red zones) and carry out massive sanitisation drives in those areas from Monday onwards.
- A high-level Group of Ministers has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries.
- India’s lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states
- Six states – West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab – have announced an extension of the lockdown till 30 April
- Ten more COVID-19 containment zones were added in Delhi on Sunday
One more person from Assam’s Dhubri tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the state to 30. The patient was connected with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi , reported ANI, quoting HB Sarma, Assam Health Minister.
Eleven more people tested positive for COVID19 (10 from Bharatpur and 1 from Banswara) in Rajasthan on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the state rises to 815, reported ANI, quoting the state health department.
A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, reported PTI, quoting officials on Monday.
“The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19,” the official said.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.
