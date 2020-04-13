COVID-19: India Tally Rises to 9,152; Nagaland Reports First Case
Barricades are seen outside a lane to restrict entry and exit during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata.
Barricades are seen outside a lane to restrict entry and exit during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata.(Photo: PTI)
Live

COVID-19: India Tally Rises to 9,152; Nagaland Reports First Case

The Quint
India

The total number of cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, 13 April, according to health ministry data, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged, 1 migrated.

A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, reported PTI, quoting officials on Monday. The patient showed symptoms in a private hospital in Dimapur and was referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he tested positive.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Sunday, said that the government will increase the number of COVID-19 containment zones (red zones) and carry out massive sanitisation drives in those areas from Monday onwards.

Snapshotclose

  • A high-level Group of Ministers has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries.
  • India’s lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states
  • Six states – West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab – have announced an extension of the lockdown till 30 April
  • Ten more COVID-19 containment zones were added in Delhi on Sunday
NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES
KEY EVENT

One More Test Positive in Assam

One more person from Assam’s Dhubri tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the state to 30. The patient was connected with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi , reported ANI, quoting HB Sarma, Assam Health Minister.

KEY EVENT

11 More Test Positive in Rajasthan

Eleven more people tested positive for COVID19 (10 from Bharatpur and 1 from Banswara) in Rajasthan on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the state rises to 815, reported ANI, quoting the state health department.

KEY EVENT

Nagaland Reports First COVID-19 Case

A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, reported PTI, quoting officials on Monday.

“The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19,” the official said.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

KEY EVENT

4 More Test Postive in Dharavi

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, Mumbai on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 47, reported PTI, quoting the Bombay Municipal Corporation. The latest cases also include one death.

Read More

Follow our India section for more stories.

KEY EVENTS
Loading...