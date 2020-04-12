COVID-19: 65 Prisoners in J&K Released, US Tops Italy’s Death Toll

Live
Sixty-five prisoners, including 22 who were arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA), were released to decongest jails across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, four states in India - West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab - have announced an extension of the lockdown till 30 April.
- India’s lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states
- The global death toll due to coronavirus crossed 1,00,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally
- At least six employees working at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace and Towers hotel have tested positive for coronavirus
- The US briefly topped Italy as the country with the highest death toll on Saturday, 11 April, with about 20,000 deaths.
(3) NEW UPDATES
65 Prisoners in J&K Released Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
The information was given by the director general of prisons in a written report submitted to the division bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Jammu.