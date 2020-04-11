US Reports Over 2,000 COVID Deaths in 24 Hrs; India Cases at 6,761

The US has become the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, news agency AFP reported.
The global death toll due to coronavirus crossed 1,00,000 on Friday, 10 April. As per the Johns Hopkins tracker, the total number of deaths reported across the globe is 1,00, 376.
India on Friday reported 896 cases in 24 hours, the sharpest one day increase, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,761, with the death toll standing at 206.
Punjab on Friday, became the second state after Odisha, to extend the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown by another fortnight till 1 May.
- Assam recorded its first COVID-19 death on Friday as a patient at Silchar Medical College Hospital passed away
- As many as 10 people recovered from coronavirus in Odisha on Friday. Total number of recoveries now stand at 12 in the state
- A 16-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered, said State Health Minister TS Singh Deo
- Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid thanked India for approving Maldives’ request for HCQ tablets
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 in Brazil
Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, passed the mark of 1,000 deaths on Friday, the health ministry said, reported AFP.
The ministry's latest figures gave a toll of 19,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,056 deaths -- one fewer than it had indicated in an initial tally earlier in the day.
US Reports Over 2,000 Death in Last 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins Tally
Two More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad
Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad taking the total number of cases in the district to 20, including one death and one recovery, ANI reported quoting Dr Sundar Kulkarni, a civil surgeon.
