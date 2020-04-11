US Reports Over 2,000 COVID Deaths in 24 Hrs; India Cases at 6,761

The US has become the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, news agency AFP reported.

The global death toll due to coronavirus crossed 1,00,000 on Friday, 10 April. As per the Johns Hopkins tracker, the total number of deaths reported across the globe is 1,00, 376.

India on Friday reported 896 cases in 24 hours, the sharpest one day increase, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,761, with the death toll standing at 206.

Punjab on Friday, became the second state after Odisha, to extend the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown by another fortnight till 1 May.