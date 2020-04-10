US Reports 1,783 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hrs; India Cases at 5,865

The US on Friday, 10 April, recorded 1,783 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, AFP reported quoting the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India shot up to 5,865 on Thursday with the death toll standing at 169. According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,218 active cases and as many as 487 patients have been cured or discharged.

The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs.15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package. The funds sanctioned will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of Rs 7,774 crore) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach.