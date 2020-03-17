COVID-19: New Cases in K’taka; US Does 1st Human Trial for Vaccine

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru, the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said on Monday, 16 March.

The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said Monday.

Meanwhile, Italy on Monday reported 349 more deaths, taking their total death toll to over 2,000, AFP news agency reported. The global death toll from COVID-19 – caused by the novel coronavirus – has crossed 7,000.

The total number of positive cases in India rose to 114 on Monday, including both Indian and foreign nationals.