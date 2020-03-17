COVID-19: New Cases in K’taka; US Does 1st Human Trial for Vaccine

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru, the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said on Monday, 16 March.
The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said Monday.
Meanwhile, Italy on Monday reported 349 more deaths, taking their total death toll to over 2,000, AFP news agency reported. The global death toll from COVID-19 – caused by the novel coronavirus – has crossed 7,000.
The total number of positive cases in India rose to 114 on Monday, including both Indian and foreign nationals.
- Health Ministry said travellers from EU, Turkey and UK prohibited in India from 18 March
- PM Modi cancelled his Bangladesh visit but will attend the event in Dhaka via video-conferencing on 17 March
- Maharashtra reported 7 more cases, raising its total to 39
- Spain registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising its total number of cases to 8,744
Coronavirus Outbreak: Taj Mahal Closed to Visitors From Today
The Taj Mahal will be closed for tourists from Tuesday, 17 February, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said that the decision was communicated to them on Monday night by the Ministry of Tourism in New Delhi.
Most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India which has reported 114 positive cases and two deaths from the virus.
US Begins First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine: Statement
The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 has begun in Seattle, US health officials said Monday, 16 March, according to AFP.
"The open-label trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks," the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a statement.
"The first participant received the investigational vaccine today," it added.
2 People Test Positive in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru
Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru, the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday, 16 March.
"Both patients are quarantined and treated at isolation facilities," he further said.
