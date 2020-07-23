Noted Child Rights Activist Achyuta Rao Dies Due to COVID-19

In 2018, the major demand for the walk, which saw thousands of girls participating, was to raise the minimum age for marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years.

He also made regular appearances on Telugu news TV channels to weigh in on issues related to children. In the wake of Intermediate students killing themselves each year after results were announced, Achyuta would issue frequent appeals to parents via the media, not to chide their children for poor grades and to counsel them to do better instead.

He also anticipated that that the COVID-19 induced lockdown will lead to more child labour and child marriages. In an interview just last month to The New Indian Express, he had expressed these concerns, and said that due to restrictions on public gatherings, many people had been marrying off girls in their family quietly.

Balala Hakkula Sangham was founded as a community in 1985. It works against child marriage, child sexual abuse and child labour. Apart from helping survivors and conducting rescues, the organisation also organises cultural activities for children.

As of Tuesday night, Telangana has reported a total of 47,705 cases of COVID-19. With 36,385 people recovered and 429 dead, the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,891. The state has tested 2,93,077 samples so far.