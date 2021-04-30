Haven’t Got Vaccines, Don’t Queue Up Tomorrow: Kejriwal on Phase 3
The CM also requested all Delhi residents of the national capital to not queue at vaccination centres on Saturday.
A day ahead of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 30 April, said that the national capital has not received the vaccines yet.
“We’ve not received the vaccines yet, we are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after,” the CM said.
He added that the companies have assured that 3 lakh doses of Covishield will be sent to Delhi first, saying that both vaccine-manufacturers, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, will provide the national capital 67 lakh doses each.
The CM also requested all residents of the national capital to not crowd the vaccination centres on Saturday.
Kejriwal said, “As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. People with appointments can then start coming to the centres.”
Several states, including the worst-hit Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have raised concerns of insufficient vaccine stock, indicating that they may postpone the third phase of vaccinations, which aims to inoculate all above the age of 18.
States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have also flagged this issue amid the ongoing drive, saying that they don’t have enough vaccines to immunise all people above 45 years of age.
However, the Delhi CM also said that his government aims to vaccinate all eligible in Delhi within three months.
Phase-3 Vaccination From 1 May
The inoculation drive for adults above 18 years of age is officially scheduled to begin on 1 May nationwide.
In the latest phase, the vaccine makers will sell 50 percent of their stock to the central government at existing rates, and charge state governments and private firms a higher price for the other half of their doses.
The Delhi government had earlier approved the purchase of 1.34 crore COVID vaccines from manufacturers.
