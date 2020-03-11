Not Ready to Join BJP: Sajjan Singh Verma on 19 MLAs’ Resignation

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday, 11 March, said that nobody (MLAs) is ready to side with Jyotiraditya Scinidia and that the MLAs are being misled and taken to Bengaluru, reported ANI.

The Congress leader spoke to ANI after his meeting the 19 MLAs who tendered their resignations, adding that none of the MLAs are ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a move which paralysed the Madhya Pradesh government, former Congress MP from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi on 10 March.

According to sources of the The Quint, the MLAs who resigned were under the impression that they were writing to build pressure for Scindia’s Rajya Sabha claim.

Many MLAs who are also loyal to Scindia are not comfortable to join the BJP and some have even said that if the BJP makes Scindia the chief minister, they will leave Congress, but he must form his own party. In this case 27 MLAs can join Scindia.

The Quint sources suggest that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is hopeful that ten BJP MLAs will eventually change sides.