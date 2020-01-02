Not Just NDA Mates, The Three Service Chiefs Also Have an IAF Link

General Mukund Naravane who took over as the chief of Army staff on Wednesday, 31 December, will now join his two National Defence Academy course-mates – Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria – at the helm of India's military.

Interestingly, all the three services chiefs have an Indian Air Force (IAF) connection too, as their fathers had served in it.

While Admiral Singh took over as the Navy Chief on 31 May, Air Chief Marshal Singh assumed office on 30 September.