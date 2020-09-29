Not Even a Statistic: Migrant Worker Salman Dead and Forgotten

He became another statistic – a phrase that often represents the pain of government apathy; but six months after the nationwide lockdown, 23-year-old migrant worker, Salman Khan's life and death weren’t even worth becoming a data point.

Salman was part of an 11-member group of migrant workers who started walking from Bengaluru to their home in Uttar Pradesh. He walked an incredible 1,200 km over 12 days.

But just as he reached home and was finally about to meet his family, he died of a snakebite while washing his face in a nearby sugarcane field.

Whether Salman’s peculiar case puts him in the list of migrant workers who died during the exodus remains ambiguous. For his family, Salman never made it, despite completing that long walk.