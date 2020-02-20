Not Anti-India or Pro-Pak: British MP Debbie Abrahams in Islamabad
Days after British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into India, she visited Pakistan on Wednesday, 19 February, and said that she hoped India will respond to evaluating the human rights situation in Kashmir the way Pakistan has, Dawn reported.
Abrahams, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) in the British House of Commons, was denied entry into India at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom stated that the British lawmaker did not hold a valid visa.
At a joint press conference held on Wednesday in Islamabad with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, she welcomed the foreign minister’s stand on having a third UN report issued on human rights violations along both the sides of the LoC.
"I hope India will reciprocate as well,” she said.
A team of the APPKG was supposed to go to both sides of the LoC to check the human rights situation in the area.
“But I have had no responses to my requests for a delegation to go to Jammu & Kashmir. I hope India will take the opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s approach to addressing the issues that it has faced in different parts of the country and how they are responding to the report from the UN and take the opportunity to become more open.”British MP Debbie Abrahams
Abrahams further said that APPKG is a pro-human rights group and not “anti-India” or “pro-Pakistan” group.
On being questioned about the measures that the group plans to take regarding the human rights situation in the Valley, she said, "Please don’t be under any illusion we are not doing that. Last week, I met with the British foreign minister and I know my Conservative colleagues who are part of this delegation will also be reporting back to their parties.”
“What is going on in Jammu & Kashmir has not gone unnoticed. We are not here for a sightseeing trip, to look at what is happening and to do nothing. We are constantly raising this. We hope in addition to what we are doing through our government, the international community as a whole will realise that human rights is a priority and that priorities are not just about trade.”British MP Debbie Abrahams
Also, Pakistan’s foreign minister said that the Kashmir issue was not an "internal matter" as is being claimed by the Indian government on multiple occasions.
"It was answered very well by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres [during his visit to Pakistan] when he categorically said that the Security Council resolutions are as relevant now as they used to be before. It is an internationally recognised dispute and the UN chief endorses that. He also said that he is concerned about human rights violations." said Qureshi.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, Dawn)
