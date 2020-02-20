Not Anti-India or Pro-Pak: British MP Debbie Abrahams in Islamabad

Days after British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into India, she visited Pakistan on Wednesday, 19 February, and said that she hoped India will respond to evaluating the human rights situation in Kashmir the way Pakistan has, Dawn reported.

Abrahams, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) in the British House of Commons, was denied entry into India at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom stated that the British lawmaker did not hold a valid visa.

At a joint press conference held on Wednesday in Islamabad with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, she welcomed the foreign minister’s stand on having a third UN report issued on human rights violations along both the sides of the LoC.

"I hope India will reciprocate as well,” she said.