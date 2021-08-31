'Not Against Any Religion, Against COVID': Uddhav Thackeray on Dahi Handi Ban
A case was registered against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for violating the ban on Dahi Handi celebrations.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 31 August, defended his decision to disallow Dahi Handi celebrations in the state and slammed his critics saying,
"They call us Hindu-virodhisarkar (government that opposes Hindus). I want to show them the letter from the centre, in which they said that during Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav we have to impose restrictions."Uddhav Thackeray, as per NDTV
In the background of the looming threat of a COVID-19 surge, the CM added,
"This government is not against any religion, but against coronavirus. Which is why I want to say that those who want to protest, fight against the virus."Uddhav Thackeray, as per NDTV
The CM was virtually inaugurating an oxygen generation plant in Thane when he alluded to the protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against the state administration's decision.
In view of the ongoing pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray government put a ban on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on Janmashtami for a second consecutive year.
Reacting to this, the BJP had asserted that the Maharashtra government is enforcing restrictions on Hindu festivals, while the MNS said that they will "go ahead" with the celebrations.
However, on Tuesday, Thackeray stated, "This is not the freedom struggle... people are trying to be heroes after organising a few Dahi Handis. If you want to fight, fight against Covid," NDTV quoted.
Censuring the BJP, he said, "But you don't have the will or intention... you just want to come out on the streets and create chaos."
Case Registered Against MNS Leader
Meanwhile, Mumbai police informed that a case was registered against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for violating the ban on Dahi Handi celebrations at Dadar Police Station.
At least six cases at have been registered in connection with Dahi Handi celebrations so far. Four of them were filed at Kasturba, Ghatkopar, Worli and Kalachowki, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
