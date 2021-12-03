'Not a Subject for Politics': Health Min Mandaviya on O2-Related COVID-19 Deaths

Reports claiming an acute paucity of oxygen had emerged from various parts of the country during the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media platforms were inundated with desperate appeals for oxygen cylinders and concentrators for ailing patients during the months of April and May.

Many hospitals at the time, including prominent ones in Delhi, had put out SOS calls for oxygen, as patients with severe disease were left gasping for breath on a dwindling supply of the gas.

"No deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/UTs,” the government of India had told the Rajya Sabha in July.