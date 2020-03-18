Norway National Didn’t Test Coronavirus Positive: Goa Minister
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday, 18 March, said a Norway national in the state has tested positive for novel coronavirus but shortly afterwards retracted the remarks.
Rane said the earlier information was based on a 'hoax call' to the concerned nodal officer.
The man had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam and Meghalaya after leaving Norway on 6 February, he said.
"The man came to Goa on 20 February. He was having fever since 10 March and was isolated as a suspect in hospital in Panaji," the minister had told PTI earlier today.
