B’luru Northeastern Community Opens Hearts & Homes During Lockdown

Walter, 27, was at a loss for what to do after Malleshwaram Mall, where he works as a fashion assistant, asked him not to come to work in the foreseeable future due to the nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Walter has several expenses. His room’s rent is Rs 2,500 and a pending payment of dues at the restaurant across the road from his paying guest accommodation. On call with The Quint, he said, “I have not been paid for February and obviously, March, but that too half a month, as they won’t pay us for when the mall is closed.”

With no place to go, Walter turned to Bangalore Mizo Joint Committee on Covid-19, which was formed to help members of the community in the wake of flights being grounded and loss of income. Within hours, Walter received Rs 1,000 in his account.