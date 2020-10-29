Heavy Monsoon Rains Lash Chennai; Several Areas, Roads Waterlogged

“150 mm-200 mm rainfall has fallen in Chennai City within few hours, there will be water stagnation for a while in City and after few hours the water will drain out. No city can handle such high intensity downpours,” he tweeted.

An upper air circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast had caused the thunderstorms, the department said. Chennai is expected to experience rainfall for the next few days.

This marks the onset of the northeast monsoon, a phenomenon that brings rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala during October to December.