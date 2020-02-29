Humanity Above Religion: Khalsa Aid Stands By Delhi Arson Victims

“Khalsa Aid does not see the world with the clothes they wear.”

The International NGO has once again come to the rescue of those who fell victim to a tragedy that shook India’s national capital on 24-25 February and killed at least 42 people.

Puneet Singh, one of the twenty volunteers who were distributing relief materials in northeast Delhi told The Quint, “We have come here to serve humanity. We don't care if someone is a Hindu or a Muslim. Nobody probably would have committed the violence by looking at someone's religion. And even if they have done that, it doesn't matter to us. Wherever we see someone is in need, we try to serve them.”