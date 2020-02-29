Humanity Above Religion: Khalsa Aid Stands By Delhi Arson Victims
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
“Khalsa Aid does not see the world with the clothes they wear.”
The International NGO has once again come to the rescue of those who fell victim to a tragedy that shook India’s national capital on 24-25 February and killed at least 42 people.
Puneet Singh, one of the twenty volunteers who were distributing relief materials in northeast Delhi told The Quint, “We have come here to serve humanity. We don't care if someone is a Hindu or a Muslim. Nobody probably would have committed the violence by looking at someone's religion. And even if they have done that, it doesn't matter to us. Wherever we see someone is in need, we try to serve them.”
Loading...
Puneet added, “We got to know that in Shiv Vihar, both Hindus and Muslim families have been affected. We went there and distributed relief materials to them. Even Chandu Nagar and New Mustafabad areas have been affected. We are distributing milk and biscuits to them.”
The team had assessed the areas on 26 February and arranged for adequate food materials for those who are not being able to come out of their houses or have taken refuge in other colonies following the two days of violence.
Jeevanjot Singh who has also joined the relief mission said, “We have teamed up with some students from Jamia who are helping us provide medical assistance to the victims.”
Another volunteer also said, “Only those who are in need are asking for the relief materials. If someone has already got enough materials, they are not accepting more supplies.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )