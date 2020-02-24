NE Delhi Clashes: Video Shows Cop ‘Pelting Stone’ in Khajuri Khas
A video footage purportedly shows a Delhi Police cop pelting a stone amid clashes between pro- and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi on Monday, 24 February, .
The video, shot on Wazirabad main road in Khajuri Khas, shows heavy black smoke in a distance and a frenzy mob pelting stones in the foreground. A lot of other police officers present at the spot too. Two of them can be seen pelting stones, while other cops are seen standing and watching.
The situation has remained tensed in northeast Delhi where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day and hurled stones at each other. At least two houses were torched as well.
Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.
Clashes had broken out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )