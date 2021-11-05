Will Continue to Unite Young Minds & Leaders: NELC Adopts Tawang Declaration
the young people will “be provided a platform to network, be mentored and collaborate" for a vibrant North East.
Core members of North East Leaders Connect met in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on 31 October and 1 November, and adopted the ‘Tawang Declaration’ in which they stated their resolve to continue to bring together several young minds and leaders.
Further, as per the declaration, the young people will “be provided a platform to network, be mentored and collaborate towards building a vibrant, dynamic and cohesive North East.”
THE MOTIVATION
The declaration reads:
“North East Leaders Connect believes that North East India is endowed with tremendous natural beauty and geo-strategic importance. The region has inherent potential particularly in the fields of tourism, organic agriculture, horticulture, food processing, handicrafts, music, sports and IT enabled services. It is important to harness the region’s abundant natural resources in a sustainable and scientific manner, while keeping the local ecology in mind. Achieving this goal will ensure a stronger, resilient and progressive India.”
THE VISION
This resolve, the connect says, is guided by “the principal understanding that the youth are the future and key to ensuring any sustainable intervention.”
As per a press release shared by the body, the vision of the North East Leaders Connect is ‘to act as a catalyst for the promotion of a vibrant and robust economy, good governance, sustaining the ecology, and preserving our cultural identity to engage our youth and communities in the North-East.’
MEMBERS
The members of the North East Leaders Connect include policymakers, business innovators, journalists, social entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare experts, sports personalities, development practitioners, among others.
The core members of the NELC are:
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice
Puma Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh
Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya
Bhaichung Bhutia, Cair Leaders Connect and Football Icon
Abu Metha, Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland and Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)
Bjorn De Niese, Advisor Mayfair Hotels and Direct Right Clique Hospitality
Lalrintluanga Jahau, Founder, Zoram Mega Food Pvt. Ltd
G Gaichanglungliu Kamei, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax
Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament, India
Hekani Jakhalu, Chair & Founder, YouthNet
Jarpum Gamlin, Founding Editor/Publisher, Eastern Sentinel
Karma Paljor, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, EastMojo
Larsing Ming Sawyan, Managing Director, Centre Point Group Enterprise
Lezo Putsure, Founder & Director Edu Center Pvt Ltd
Mmhonlumo Kikon, MLA and Advisor Government of Nagaland (Information Technology and Communication, New & Renewable Energy, Science & Technology)
RK Imo Singh, Member of Manipur Legislative Assembly
Sushmita Dev, Member of Parliament, India
Tanushree Hazarika, Founder, EastMojo, Tattva Creations & Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival
