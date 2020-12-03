NE Delhi Violence: Umar Khalid’s Custody Extended By 14 Days

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 2 December, extended the judicial custody by 14 days of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid who had been arrested in the communal northeast Delhi riots in February, reported PTI.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar noted that there was sufficient basis for the extension of Khalid’s custody till 16 December. In the hearing for the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, the court noted there was no scope for a hearing to oppose the remand application because Khalid’s lawyer is yet to file a bail application, reported PTI.