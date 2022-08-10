UP: Warrant Against Unnao Rape Victim at Behest of an Accused, Age Questioned

An accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case has got a non-bailable warrant issued by a court in Uttar Pradesh against the rape victim, questioning her age.

The victim, on the other hand, sought help from Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal to fight the case.

Maliwal said that she was working on getting the case transferred from UP to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "The Unnao rape victim was raped by Kuldeep Sengar and his associates. A rape accused has now got an arrest warrant out against the victim from a UP court. We are helping the victim in her legal battle, going to court to get the case transferred to Delhi."