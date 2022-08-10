UP: Warrant Against Unnao Rape Victim at Behest of an Accused, Age Questioned
The victim has sought help of Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal in the case.
An accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case has got a non-bailable warrant issued by a court in Uttar Pradesh against the rape victim, questioning her age.
The victim, on the other hand, sought help from Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal to fight the case.
Maliwal said that she was working on getting the case transferred from UP to Delhi.
Taking to Twitter, she said, "The Unnao rape victim was raped by Kuldeep Sengar and his associates. A rape accused has now got an arrest warrant out against the victim from a UP court. We are helping the victim in her legal battle, going to court to get the case transferred to Delhi."
The main accused in the case, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is already in prison.
Sengar was sentenced to life in the rape case in December 2019 after being booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child) of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
He was expelled by the BJP in August 2019 amid public outcry regarding the case.
Further, Sengar and other accused were pronounced guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in March 2020 for the case related to the murder of the Unnao rape victim's father in judicial custody in April 2018.
