Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Nithyananda by Karnataka Court

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against self-styled Godman Nithyananda by Ramanagar court. Karnataka CID had moved an application before the trial court, saying that the state’s high court had cancelled Nithyananda’s bail orders on 5 February. The court had even directed that Nithyananda Swamy alias A Rajashekaran, be taken into custody and that his bail bond stands forfeited.

The case is posted for hearing next on 4 March, in Ramnagar.

Nithyananda has fled India and is on the run from security agencies here. He is being investigated in criminal cases including raping a girl at his ashram in Karnataka as well as kidnapping and abusing minors at his ashram in Gujarat.