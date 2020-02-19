Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Nithyananda by Karnataka Court
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against self-styled Godman Nithyananda by Ramanagar court. Karnataka CID had moved an application before the trial court, saying that the state’s high court had cancelled Nithyananda’s bail orders on 5 February. The court had even directed that Nithyananda Swamy alias A Rajashekaran, be taken into custody and that his bail bond stands forfeited.
The case is posted for hearing next on 4 March, in Ramnagar.
Nithyananda has fled India and is on the run from security agencies here. He is being investigated in criminal cases including raping a girl at his ashram in Karnataka as well as kidnapping and abusing minors at his ashram in Gujarat.
On 22 January, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice to locate the self-styled Godman at Gujarat Police’s request.
The ‘B’ series notice, also called ‘enquiry notice’, is issued to obtain the particulars of a person’s criminal record. It is used to locate someone who is missing or is identified as a criminal, and whose extradition may be requested.
On 4 December 2019, a Blue Corner Notice application was moved by the Gujarat Police to obtain information about his whereabouts.
Karnataka Police, on 3 February, had told the state’s high court that they have not been able to serve a notice to the absconding self-styled Godman because he is on a “spiritual tour,” Live Law reported.
The controversial Godman has not appeared in court for more than forty hearings of cases against him and has neither be seen in his Bidadi Ashram for more than a year.
He faces trial under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
