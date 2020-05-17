On Saturday, 16 May, a video of a Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting two women standing in a queue for ration, by beating them with sticks went viral on Twitter after which the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police suspended the aforementioned officer, reported news agency PTI.The incident took place in Noida Sector 19 where women had gathered to procure ration amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.A video of the incident surfaced on social media in which the policeman was purportedly seen hitting two women with his baton. In addition to this, no female police officer was present at the spot.One Ration Card, Minimum Wages: FM’s Relief for Migrants, Farmers‘What Will I Do If My Limbs Get Broken in This Lockdown?’According to a report by The New Indian Express, the two women have been identified as Tanuja and Ghujiya Devi. Tanuja is a mother of four who works as house help in a residential society of the area.“What will I do if my limbs get broken in this lockdown. I was waiting for my turn to come when a crowd from the other side rushed and the cops started cane charging,” the report quoted Tanuja as saying.NSA Against Those Who Attack UP Police When They Enforce Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.