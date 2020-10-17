‘Nobody Will Shoot’: Dramatic Video Terrorist Surrendering in J&K
In the video, a man who recently went missing from home, is seen surrendering before the army along with an AK-47.
“Jahangir, we are requesting you to drop your weapons and surrender. We have cordoned off the place where you are hiding. I assure nothing will happen to you,” the Army personnel can be heard saying in a dramatic video by the Indian Army on Friday, 16 October.
In the video, a man who recently went missing from home is seen surrendering before the Army along with an AK-47 assault rifle.
The video shows an Army officer, holding an assault rifle, communicate with the terrorist – identified as Jahangir Bhat – in an orchard. “Surrender for the sake of God, for the sake of your family,” the officer said.
As soon as the man in the video, who later identified as 31-year-old Jahangir Bhat, started moving, the soldiers in the operation can be heard saying among themselves, “nobody will fire”.
"Nothing will happen to you, son," the soldier is heard saying in the video as the terrorist, who is wearing just trousers, settles on the mud boundary of the orchard. "Give him water," the soldier adds.
In another video, the security forces can be seen interacting with Jahangir’s father who touched their feet for saving his son
“Tell your son he has done a great job. His all past mistakes will be forgotten. But don’t let him go with the terrorists again,” a security personnel told the father in the video.
