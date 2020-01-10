No Tree Will Be Cut for Bal Thackeray Memorial, Says CM Uddhav

After the controversy, Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, asked the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, ruled by his party, to ensure no tree is felled for the monument dedicated to his late father.

During his visit to Priyadarshini Garden, Thackeray discussed the details of the memorial plan with agencies which have prepared it.

"We are not going to cut even a single tree here. Instead, we are going to plant more indigenous trees," said Thackeray.