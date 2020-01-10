No Tree Will Be Cut for Bal Thackeray Memorial, Says CM Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 10 January said not a single tree will be cut at the site where a memorial for Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, has been proposed in the city.
Thackeray visited Priyadarshini Garden and after examining the location of the memorial and its related plan, said more trees should be planted at the site.
The garden was at the centre of a controversy after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in early December, tweeted about media reports that suggested that the memorial would require felling of some 1,000 trees.
After the controversy, Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, asked the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, ruled by his party, to ensure no tree is felled for the monument dedicated to his late father.
During his visit to Priyadarshini Garden, Thackeray discussed the details of the memorial plan with agencies which have prepared it.
"We are not going to cut even a single tree here. Instead, we are going to plant more indigenous trees," said Thackeray.
