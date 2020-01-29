‘No Trauma’: Psychologists, Academics on Children at Shaheen Bagh
The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed concern over the presence of children along with their mothers at the Shaheen Bagh protests.
Based on a complaint, stating that children are being “misled” and are undergoing “mental trauma”, the NCPCR has asked the District Magistrate to identify these children, with the help of a child protection officer and a police child welfare officer, and arrange counselling sessions for them.
The undersigned – a team of academics and psychologists visited the Shaheen Bagh protest site to assess the claims being made, that children are being ‘traumatised’. This is what we saw:
‘Activities Enabled Children to Comprehend What Was Happening’
Firstly, being a women-led movement, we were not surprised to find children of all ages at the protest site. What we found was that children go to school every morning and join their mothers in the afternoon or evening.
We saw some children sitting with their mothers and many others engaged in activities next to the protest site.
In one corner, we saw shelves with story books for young children, and biographies, fiction, non-fiction books for older ones. The entire space was full with display of children’s drawings, protest slogans and art work.
Children have easy access to chart paper, pencils, paints, brushes and crayons, arranged by volunteers. The presence of books, posters, paintings, motifs, graffiti and discussions made the entire space look like a festival of some sort.
Volunteers were seen helping some children with their studies. Others were reading out stories; engaging them in discussions. We were told that volunteers also organise special sessions of storytelling and puppetry for the children.
Children as young as 11 years shared what they have read about the Indian Constitution in their school textbooks. Volunteers spoke of how children have been encouraged to critically consider all slogans and to reinforce non-violent protest.
‘Constructive & Creative Way of Organising Experiences for Children’
Secondly, despite the meaningful engagement and joy that we saw amongst children, it may not be correct to assume that these children are not exposed to the ‘fears and anxieties’ that have brought their mothers and other family members to sit on protest.
We did not see any signs of distress, normally associated with ‘trauma’, such as fearfulness, withdrawal or dysfunctionality. In fact, the children’s physical proximity with their mothers, whether sitting with them or engaged in activities in a separate space, acts as a buffer to any kind of external or internal stress.
The 24x7 protest site is in itself, a ‘living community site’ where multiple activities are happening without the fear of the ‘absence’ of family and community support.
Mothers are equally comfortable, knowing that volunteers are also taking care of their children, including escorting them back to their mothers or sending them to their home round the corner.
Children are not only engaged in giving language to their experiences, but are also participating in finding new artistic expressions to articulate their experiences. We saw an ambience of empathy and care, alongside critical speeches and slogans that assert the spirit of togetherness and the desire to be heard and respected.
Signed:
- Dr Poonam Batra, Professor of Education, Central Institute of Education, University of Delhi
- Shobna Sonpar, Clinical Psychologist & Psychotherapist
- Jyoti Dalal, Asstt Professor, Institute of Home Economics, University of Delhi
- Monica Gupta, Asstt Professor, Gargi College, University of Delhi
- Chetan Anand, Research Scholar, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
Samina Mishra is a documentary filmmaker, writer and teacher based in New Delhi, with a special interest in media for and about children, and in the ways that the arts can be included in education.
