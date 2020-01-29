‘No Trauma’: Psychologists, Academics on Children at Shaheen Bagh

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed concern over the presence of children along with their mothers at the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Based on a complaint, stating that children are being “misled” and are undergoing “mental trauma”, the NCPCR has asked the District Magistrate to identify these children, with the help of a child protection officer and a police child welfare officer, and arrange counselling sessions for them.

The undersigned – a team of academics and psychologists visited the Shaheen Bagh protest site to assess the claims being made, that children are being ‘traumatised’. This is what we saw: