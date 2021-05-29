No Jabs Before 10 June for 18-44 Age Group: Delhi Dy CM to Centre

“The Center provided only 4.5 lakh vaccines to the youth of Delhi in the month of April, only 3.67 lakh in May, and only 5.5 lakh doses for June. The central government is sitting with a horoscope on the vaccine. It says, for the state government, there is no vaccine, it gives vaccine to private hospitals.”

Accusing the Centre for “sitting over” the vaccine distribution system, Sisodia asked how private hospitals are procuring vaccine doses if the Centre does not have enough stocks for the state.