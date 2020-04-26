In yet another instance of politicians flouting social distancing norms, Karnataka BJP MLA MP Renukacharya distributed ration kits and masks to tens of Accredited Social Health Activists in a crowded hall near Davangere’s Honnali, without maintaining adequate space, on 23 April.About 50 to 60 ASHA workers were in attendance at the event conducted at the Town Hall building in Honnali taluk. Visuals from the event show Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary to CM Yediyurappa, standing with a group of people at the head of the hall, addressing a room full of ASHA workers seated on the floor, close together.In the ANI footage from the programme, Renukacharya can be heard addressing the gathering and praising them for their work at the frontline.“You are the true leaders. Not just for me, even the Prime Minister of the country and Chief Minister of the state can see your work. We can come and make speeches. But you are the ones who are working in this extreme heat, going house to house, in every taluk,” he says. HC Seeks Govt Response on Breach of Norms at Kumaraswamy Wedding Speaking to a TV channel later, the MLA reportedly said that the women were already seated when he arrived for the distribution drive, and that he had educated them about the importance of social distancing.ASHA workers from Honnali taluk had been asked to come for the distribution.Recently, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of fomer CM HD Kumaraswamy had caused a stir after footage emerged from his ‘low-key’ nuptials of crowds with no masks in sight. Though no official complaint has been filed, the Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to respond to an e-petition questioning how the wedding was allowed to take place amid the lockdown.‘Doing for Political Gain; Doesn’t Care About Workers’Dismissing the MLA’s behaviour as politically motivated, Nagalakshmi, secretary of Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers' Association said that the event was mere posturing.“They are misleading the women by luring them with promises of some kits and all that. It is clear he is just doing this for political gain. He has no concern for norms or health care workers. We condemn this behaviour. It’s not the right thing for a leader to do. NagalakshmiThe ASHA workers received a few kilograms of rice, oil and dal in the ration kits, along with one mask, that was reportedly distributed to all attendees. However, in pictures from the event, only a few women were seen wearing masks.Renukacharya was recently in the news for saying that it was not wrong to issue ‘shoot on sight’ orders for Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were evading testing for COVID-19.9 Lakh ASHA Women Fight COVID-19, With Just Dupattas as Protection We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)