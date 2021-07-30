'No Serious Adverse Event' on Mixing Sputnik, AstraZeneca Vaccines

CEO of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev has said that as "new strains of coronavirus emerge, partnerships between vaccine manufacturers and combining different vaccines are key to successfully fighting the pandemic".

The statement added that with the cocktail "proving successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the coronavirus, RDIF took the lead in initiating partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with foreign vaccines".

Clinical trials of a combination of vaccines are being carried out in several countries, with volunteers being vaccinated in UAE.

Further, regulatory approval to conduct trials has been granted in Russia and Belarus, the RDIF stated.

India, which is already administering the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of its national immunisation programme, will also begin the production Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in September through the The Serum Institute of India (SII).

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months with trial batches starting in September."

