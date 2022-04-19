No Religious Event Without Permission, Increase Police Patrolling: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 18 April, instructed that no religious procession should be taken out in the state without due permission, and that such permission may not be granted to events that are not traditionally conducted.

Adityanath noted that Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day, which is 3 May, and issued instructions for the maintenance of peace and harmony during festivals.