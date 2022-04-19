No Religious Event Without Permission, Increase Police Patrolling: UP CM Yogi
CM Adityanath issued instructions for the maintenance of peace and harmony during festivals.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 18 April, instructed that no religious procession should be taken out in the state without due permission, and that such permission may not be granted to events that are not traditionally conducted.
Adityanath noted that Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day, which is 3 May, and issued instructions for the maintenance of peace and harmony during festivals.
No procession/religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintaining peace and harmony
Permission should be given to only those religious processions which are traditional, new events should not be given unnecessary permission
No permission will be given for using microphones at any new locations
Those already using loudspeakers can continue to do so while ensuring the volume does not disturb anyone
The leave of all administrative/police officers, from station house officer, circle officer, and district police chiefs to the district magistrate, the divisional commissioner is cancelled till 4 May with immediate effect
Additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas and drones used for keeping an eye on the situation
Every evening, the police force must do foot patrolling and police response vehicles (PRVs) should remain active
Police officers of the additional director general rank and those acting as police station in-charges should hold dialogue with religious leaders and eminent personalities in their respective areas
The directives come after CM Adityanath chaired a law-and-order review meeting via videoconference on Monday evening. The CM called for stern action against those making mischievous statements, and stated, "Those trying to vitiate the atmosphere should be dealt with strictly."
The statements come at a time when a spate of communal violence incidents have been observed across the country since Ram Navami, with clashes erupting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.