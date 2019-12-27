Kerala Won’t Get Ration If NPR Is Not Implemented: BJP Leader

“Everyone is bound to obey all the Acts being enacted in the country. No state can take exception to it. Pinarayi will be responsible if things go out of control in the state,” he said, adding that Pinarayi and Ramesh Chennithala should be sent to detention centres at first, reported the New Indian Express.

There have also been widespread protests in Kerala against the newly passed CAA.

Gopalakrishnan further added that “those who criticise” Hindus should go to Pakistan.

“IUML has let loose religious fundamentalists. Some people are threatening Hindus working in the Middle East. Those who threaten innocent Hindus will have to go to Pakistan,” he reportedly said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)