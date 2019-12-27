Kerala Won’t Get Ration If NPR Is Not Implemented: BJP Leader
BJP Spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan on Thursday, 26 December, said that Kerala may be “denied ration” if the state government does not implement the National Population Register (NPR).
The CPM-led Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala recently decided not to implement NPR citing that NPR may lead to National Register of Citizens in the wake of the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
“Everyone is bound to obey all the Acts being enacted in the country. No state can take exception to it. Pinarayi will be responsible if things go out of control in the state,” he said, adding that Pinarayi and Ramesh Chennithala should be sent to detention centres at first, reported the New Indian Express.
There have also been widespread protests in Kerala against the newly passed CAA.
Gopalakrishnan further added that “those who criticise” Hindus should go to Pakistan.
“IUML has let loose religious fundamentalists. Some people are threatening Hindus working in the Middle East. Those who threaten innocent Hindus will have to go to Pakistan,” he reportedly said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
