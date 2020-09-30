Who Demolished Babri? What About SC’s Observation? Twitter Asks

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow, presided by special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, on Wednesday, 30 September, acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Social media was flooded with reactions moments after the judgment. While some hailed it as justice for the accused, others were of the opinion that the verdict went against the Supreme Court’s observation during the Ayodhya title suit judgment.

Senior leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, and Sakshi Maharaj were among the accused who were acquitted on Wednesday, with the court observing that the demolition was not pre-planned and that there was not enough conclusive evidence of the alleged conspiracy of the accused.