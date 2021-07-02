No Muslim Name: UP Temple's Water Cooler Foundation Stone Smashed

A marble foundation stone of a water-cooler inside a temple in Aligarh, was reportedly knocked down, by a group of Bajrang Dal activists on Tuesday, 29 June. Why? Because the the sone carried the name of a local Muslim politician who had donated the water cooler to the temple.

Karan Chaudhary, a Bajrang Dal activist who smashed the marble stone, was quoted by The Times of India (TOI) as saying: