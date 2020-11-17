‘No Material to Show Al Qaeda Links’: Bail to Maulana After 1 Year

A year after being jailed under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), one maulana named Mohhamad Kalimuddin Mujahiri was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday, 3 November.

He was arrested in September 2019 for his alleged involvement with terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

The Jharkhand HC, in its order, stated as quoted by LiveLaw, "No material has been collected with regard to the involvement of the petitioner in any activities of Al-Qaeda outfit nor the Investigating Officer has collected any material with regard to the money given to this petitioner by any Organization, who was involved in unlawful activities."