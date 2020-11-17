‘No Material to Show Al Qaeda Links’: Bail to Maulana After 1 Year
Jharkhand ATS had arrested a man named Kalimuddin Mujahiri for his alleged links with the Al Qaeda in Sept 2019.
A year after being jailed under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), one maulana named Mohhamad Kalimuddin Mujahiri was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday, 3 November.
He was arrested in September 2019 for his alleged involvement with terror outfit Al-Qaeda.
The Jharkhand HC, in its order, stated as quoted by LiveLaw, "No material has been collected with regard to the involvement of the petitioner in any activities of Al-Qaeda outfit nor the Investigating Officer has collected any material with regard to the money given to this petitioner by any Organization, who was involved in unlawful activities."
Mujahiri was accused of meeting two alleged co-conspirators Ahmed Masood Akram Sk and Abdul Rahman Katki at his house in Sakchi Madarsa and subsequently receiving money from Gujarat for carrying out ‘anti-national work as a jihadi’, reported LiveLaw.
In 2019, ML Meena, then Additional Director General of Police had said, “Kalimuddin is the most wanted terrorist of Al Qaeda. He has been arrested from Tatanagar railway station. He was preparing and motivating the youths for jihad in Indian sub continent.”
