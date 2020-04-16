No Mandatory Deduction for Donation to PM-CARES: AIIMS to RDA

The AIIMS administration has accepted the proposal by its Resident Doctors' Association to make donation to the PM-CARES fund voluntary, saying there will be no mandatory salary deduction for the contribution and those interested can "Opt-In".

The AIIMS RDA had written to the hospital administration earlier, demanding that donations to PM-Citizen Assistance Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) fund be made a voluntary exercise/opt-in. The money collected they said should be used locally for procuring protective gear for them after the administration appealed to all resident doctors to contribute their one-day salary to the PM-CARES fund to aid the government's effort to fight COVID-19.