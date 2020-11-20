No Issue, Except for Curbing of Liberties: Umar Khalid from Jail

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the Northeast Delhi riots, told the court on Friday, 20 November, that he was not facing any problem in the jails, except for “curbing of liberties and a malicious investigation”, reported The Indian Express.

According to The Indian Express, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had asked Khalid whether the issues stated earlier by Khalid in the jail have now been resolved.

Khalid, in his response, reportedly said: