'No Human Rights in UP': Rahul Gandhi, Others Condemn Kasganj Custodial Death

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati are among the number of other political leaders and activists who took to Twitter to condemn the custodial death.

"It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become eaters. UP tops the country in terms of police custodial death. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here," Priyanka Gandhi said.