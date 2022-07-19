'No GST on 14 Food Items When Sold Loose': FM Sitharaman Clarifies Amid Flak

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 19 July, defended the 5% GST imposition on food items, effective 18 July, and released a list of 14 items that will not attract any GST, when "sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled."

This comes on the heels of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned for the second consecutive day amid protests by the Opposition over imposition of GST and price rise.