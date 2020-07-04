No Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, 5 Other Cities From 6 to 19 July
Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad will not be allowed to land in Kolkata from 6-19 July.
Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will not be allowed to land in Kolkata from 6 to 19 July, Kolkata Airport announced on Twitter on Saturday, 4 July.
The announcement comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre to stop sending flights and trains from these ‘hotspot states.’
While CM Banerjee had asked for a temporary ban on flights, from the five states, she said that those from other states could be allowed once a week, reported Hindustan Times.
“We would also request to restrict the number of incoming domestic flights from other states to one per week, instead of allowing several flights a day. It would be easier to manage.”Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal
According to a Times of India report, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Kharola had, on 30 June, asked the West Bengal government to reconsider its decision on the temporary flight ban from five states.
On Friday, Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 669 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,448. With 18 new COVID-associated deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Bengal’s death toll from the virus now stands at 717.
