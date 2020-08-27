No FIR Against Anurag Thakur Without Centre’s Consent: Delhi Court

A plea by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Home Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Pravesh Verma for allegedly making hate speech about anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, was dismissed by a Delhi court on Wednesday, 26 August.

According to NDTV, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja said that, under the law, the Centre has to allow the FIR first.