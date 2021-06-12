No Exemption for Traditional Media From New IT Rules: I&B Ministry

All mainstream media, including print and electronic, will have to comply the provisions of IT Rules, 2021 with immediate effect without exemption as the government has refused to exempt them from the ambit of the new digital media rules.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has said that the rationale for bringing the websites of the organisations under the ambit of the law is "well-reasoned".

"Making any exception of the nature proposed will be discriminatory to the digital news publishers who do not have a traditional TV/print platform," the ministry said in a clarification to digital news publishers, publishers of online curated content or OTT platforms, and associations of digital media publishers.