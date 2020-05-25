Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers did not indulge in the customary exchange sweets on the festive occasion of Eid, officials told news agency PTI. The officials added that incidents of cross-border terrorism are continuing as usual on the Western front and due to that specific reason, the exchange of sweets did not take place between the BSF and Pakistani Rangers at the borders from Jammu to Gujarat.Official said they had undertaken this customary gesture during Diwali last year, on Republic Day and on its Raising Day which is 1 December. However, the same wasn’t reciprocated by the neighbours.Eid Mubarak 2020: Why is Eid-ul-Fitr Also Known as Meethi Eid? However, the force did exchange sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh along the eastern front which is a 4,096-kilometre international border. Both countries share similar festivals, traditions, and even some of the languages.“BSF troops up to the border post level conveyed their best wishes to their companions of Bangladesh. The pleasantries for BGB headquarters were shared at Petrapole (land-border crossing in West Bengal).”A Statement by the south Bengal Frontier of BSF to PTIThe BSF also conveyed their “best wishes and good health” to their Bangladeshi counterparts during these difficult times.Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak Images, Wishes, Quotes & Greetings