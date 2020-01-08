‘No Evidence’: UP Police Drops Most Charges on Madrasa Students

“Now the police officials are realising that this could go against them. So, on 3 January, they released four minors from jail under section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, saying that they do not have any evidence against them,” Advocate Kamran Hasnain, a lawyer consulted by the madrasa, told HuffPost India.

The police have withdrawn all charges except for Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against ten other students and madrasa residents, the Huffpost India report quoted Hasnain as saying.