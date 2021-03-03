No Evidence: China Denies Reports of Hacking SII, Bharat Biotech

The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday, 2 March dismissed the cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma’s allegation that a state-backed group of hackers targeted the IT systems of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the two Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers.

According to Cyfirma, a Chinese hacking group called APT10, which also goes by Stone Panda, had identified holes in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of the two companies.