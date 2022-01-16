Haryana Schools: No entry for Unvaccinated Children in 15-18 Age Group
As of 15 January, 11,71,569 have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID vaccine.
Children in the age group of 15-18 years who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will not be allowed to enter school when they reopen, Haryana Health Minster Anil Vij said on Saturday, 15 January.
"Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from Covid," Vij said in a tweet.
In Haryana, over 15 lakh children between the ages of 15 and 18 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination for this age group began on 3 January. As of 15 January, 11,71,569 have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the COWIN dashboard.
This week, the state government announced that all schools and colleges in the state will be closed till 26 January in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.
Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that during this period, online teaching would continue while the schools and colleges take necessary action in preparation of the upcoming examinations.
As of 15 January, Haryana has 46,743 active COVID-19 cases.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.