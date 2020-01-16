No Documents or Biometrics Needed for NPR: Home Ministry

Amid concerns expressed by opposition parties and states like West Bengal on the National Population Register (NPR), the Home Ministry on Wednesday, 15 January, said no documents will be asked or biometric taken while updating the register.

A form carrying questions as part of the NPR exercise will be finalised soon, ministry officials said.

They said "no papers will be asked" and "no biometrics will be taken" during the exercise.

However, the information available on the website of the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner said, the NPR database would contain demographic as well as biometric details.