'No Deaths Reported Due to Manual Scavenging': Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

In a written reply to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre has said that no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging in the past five years.

The reply was given by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, to the questions asked by Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr L Hanumanthaiah, regarding the available data on manual scavenging, the deaths due to it, and the rehabilitation processes.